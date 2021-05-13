Peconic Bay Medical Center has earned a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the CMS 2021 hospital compare ratings, the hospital announced this month.

The hospital said in a press release the four-star rating, its first, is “testament to its decades-long commitment to continuous improvement in quality and patient safety procedures.”

“We are gratified by this recognition of our quality efforts,” PBMC executive director Amy Loeb said.

“This rating is the result of the ongoing commitment of our entire medical staff toward providing our patients with an ever-increasing quality of care,” she said.

“It reflects a milestone in our progression from a small community hospital to an advanced-technology regional medical center serving the full range of healthcare needs of the residents of Eastern Suffolk County,” Loeb said.

It’s a major achievement, she said. “But it is just one more step along the path toward the world-class quality our community members deserve. We will continue to upgrade our technology, our training and our range of services on a constant basis, because our mission is not to earn stars but to earn the trust of our community through the service we deliver to every person, every day.”

The hospital compare system was established to enable consumers to make better, more informed decisions about their health care options, according to CMS. The star ratings indicate the hospital’s performance on a range of important quality indicators and compliance with a range of patient-safety guidelines. The ratings are designed to allow consumers to compare performance-measure information relating to hospitals’ treatment of patient conditions such as heart attack, pneumonia, surgery and other conditions. Read more about the ratings system here.

Search all CMS Hospital Compare ratings here.

The turnaround in quality at Peconic Bay Medical Center began more than a decade ago and built momentum with the addition of the Kanas Center for Advanced Surgery, the merger with Northwell Health, and the more recent launching of Level III trauma services and expanded emergency services in our Corey Critical Care Pavilion, and interventional cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology services in the Kanas Regional Heart Center, according to the hospital press release.

Huntington Hospital, another Northwell Health System hospital, was the only acute care hospital in Suffolk to earn a five-star rating this year.

St. Catherine of Sienna in Smithtown and John T. Mather in Port Jefferson earned four stars from CMS.

Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson and the VA hospital in Northport each earned three-star ratings.

Southside Hospital in Bay Shore received a two-star rating.

L.I. Community Hospital in East Patchogue and Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip both received one-star ratings.

Stony Brook/Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook/Eastern Long Island Hospital (Greenport) did not appear individually in the CMS ratings.