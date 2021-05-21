Riverhead residents are invited to attend the Riverhead PAL Bike Rodeo on Saturday, June 12 at 8:30 a.m. at Stotzky Park — rain date of Sunday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m.

The event is open to all Riverhead Town residents who are in kindergarten through sixth grade. Participants must bring a bike, helmet and mask and be able to ride a two-wheeled bike. Prizes will be awarded to the top winners in each grade group: Kindergarten through second, third and fourth and fifth and sixth.

Registration is free and will be available on the day of the bike rodeo. In the case of inclement weather call (631)727-5744 ext. 30