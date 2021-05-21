A Suffolk County police officer shot and killed a man in Manorville last night, Suffolk Police said in a press release this morning.

Police said an officer from the Seventh Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious person lying on the back seat of a vehicle in the vicinity of 67 Bauer Avenue in Manorville at approximately 10:45 p.m.

“Upon arrival, the officer located the vehicle and the male subject. The officer engaged him, and a struggle ensued. The officer fired his gun, striking the man,” police said in the press release.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police recovered a knife from him, according to the press release.

The man’s identity has not been confirmed, police said in the press release.

The officer was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.