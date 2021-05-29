Luck Ann Miller of Mattituck died at her home on May 27, 2021. She was 89 years old.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1931 in Louisiana to Ofelia A. (Aycardi) and Raymond W. Kimbell. After high school, she attained her bachelors degree in social work.

She worked as a social worker for Suffolk County. She was a member of the Universalist Church of Southold and volunteered at local co-ops.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles and sons Charles and Peter. She is survived by her daughter Kimbell, grandchildren Peter, Joseph (Dara), Faye, Matthew, Jolene, Joshua (Lara) and Maggie Vescovi (Matthew) and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, May 31 from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held during the visitation at 4 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Valerie Freseman. Interment will be held at Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.