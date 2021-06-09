Get out your cardboard, duct tape and paint: registration is open for the return of Riverhead’s cardboard boat races on the Peconic Riverfront.

The races will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, with a rain date on Aug 8. Check-in is at 9 a.m the day of the event and races start at 11 a.m. There will be vendors, face painting, games and contests throughout the event.

“We are incredibly happy to be bringing this event back to Riverhead for 2021,” Riverhead Chamber of Commerce President Bob Kern said. “It’s a great opportunity for this community to shine as people come from all over to join the fun. A truly great collaboration of the town, Business Improvement District and chamber and one of the best events of the year.”

There are four race divisions this year, including the Youth Regatta, Yacht Club Regatta, Outlaw Race and Pirate Race.

Special awards will be given out to the Best Spirit; Titanic Sinking; People’s Choice; Best Constructed; Best Captain; Most creative and Commander’s Choice.

The event was not planned last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Registration will close at 4 p.m. the day before the race. You can register for the event by visiting the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce website.