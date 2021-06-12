The Riverhead Town Board wants to create a beach committee that will advise officials on issues concerning the town’s beaches.

The committee will be chaired by Councilman Tim Hubbard. Hubbard said in an interview Friday the committee is “going to be in the interest of improving our beaches for our residents.”

Hubbard said one of the town’s priorities the committee hopes to solve is parking problems created in the summer by people coming from out of town.

Although nothing is finalized, Hubbard said a possible solution would be to limit day passes for visitors staying in hotels and motels to the town’s two largest beaches — South Jamesport Beach on the Bay and Iron Pier Beach on the Sound — to reduce parking problems for smaller beaches. A committee would help facilitate discussions on potential solutions.

Hubbard is looking for community members who live near and/or regularly attend beaches to get involved with the committee.

“We’re going to recruit people from the community to be on it and this way we can address the specific needs of the beaches,” he said.

Riverhead Town beaches are located at:

Wading River Beach (end of Creek Road, Wading River)

Reeves Beach (end of Park Road, Riverhead)

Iron Pier Beach (end of Pier Avenue, Jamesport)

South Jamesport Beach (Town Beach Road, Jamesport)

Parking at each facility is by permit only. More information here.

If you are interested in being involved in the committee you can contact Hubbard at 631-727-3200 extension 223 or by email at [email protected].