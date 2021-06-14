Riverhead’s upcoming implicit bias workshops have been opened up to the community.

The interactive workshops each have two sessions. Residents can choose either the Monday morning sessions, which take place June 21 and June 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, or the Tuesday evening sessions, which will be held June 22 and June 29, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Both sessions will take place at Riverhead Town Hall.

The workshops, presented by the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force, will be led by Professor James Banks, who has conducted this program throughout Suffolk County.

Banks describes the workshop as “… a chance for people to peaceably listen to folks who think differently.”

The ABTF, with the approval and support of Town Board, has arranged for board members, department heads and staff to attend the workshop, ABTF co-chairperson Cindy Clifford said.

She said it’s important to recognize “we are all more alike than different and that stereotypes can be harmful to individuals and communities.”

Implicit biases are often biases people are not even aware they have — they may even run counter to a person’s conscious beliefs.

Availability for the sessions will be limited. Interested persons should email a request to [email protected] They will be notified when their attendance is confirmed.

“If we are not willing to listen to others who think differently, that in itself can be a bias,” Banks said. “And most often, implicit bias is unconscious, which means we don’t even know we have it.”

