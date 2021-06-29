A heat advisory is in effect in the local region until 8 p.m. tomorrow, the National Weather Service said in a statement early this morning. Heat index values may reach up to 104 across the advisory area, the weather service said.

The advisory area includes most of Long Island, taking in the entire north shore of Suffolk County as well as Nassau County, New York City, southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley,

The highest index values will occur during the afternoon and early evening hours, according to the advisory.

The weather service said a heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

There is a low chance of some portions of the advisory area reaching 105 heat index values today, which may result in the issuance of an excessive heat warning, the weather service said.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

People who work outdoors should take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Riverhead Town will open a cooling center at the Senior and Human Resource Center at 60 Shade Tree Lane today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Heat stroke is an emergency, the weather service said. In cases of heat stroke, call 911.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat stroke, the most serious heat-related illness, “occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature: the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. Body temperature may rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes.”

Extreme heat can also cause heat exhaustion, heat cramps and rashes. Visit the CDC’s website for more information about signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.

Be sure to check on elderly family members and neighbors during hot weather.

Dogs and cats can suffer from the same problems that humans do in hot weather, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. These health concerns include overheating, dehydration and even sunburn.

Never leave your animal alone in a vehicle. Even with the windows open, a parked automobile can quickly become a furnace.

Limit exercise. Your pet may slow down when the weather heats up, so the best time for exercise is in the early morning or evening, but never when it’s especially hot or humid.

Take care not to let your dog stand on hot asphalt, his body can heat up quickly and his sensitive paw pads can easily burn.

Never trim your pet’s coat to the skin, which can rob your dog of his protection from the sun.

Always provide plenty of shade and cool, clean water for animals kept outdoors. A properly constructed doghouse is a must if your dog lives outdoors.

Bring your cat or dog inside during the hottest part of the day.