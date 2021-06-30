The Alive on 25 summer street festival Thursday is canceled, according to the Riverhead Business Improvement District, as the weather forecast predicts a high chance of rain and thunderstorms that night.

The fireworks show scheduled for the event is also postponed, and will instead take place at the festival July 15 at 9:15 p.m..

The free street festival is held from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Riverhead and features local craft beverages and wine, live music, artists and street vendors. The festival will also be held throughout the summer on July 29, Aug. 12 and on the previous rain date of Aug. 19.