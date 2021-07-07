An air quality health advisory is in effect today for the Long Island and Metropolitan New Your City Region. The pollutant of concern is ozone, the State Department of Environmental Conservation announced this morning.

All residents, especially young children, seniors, those who exercise or are involved in strenuous outdoor work, and those with pre-existing respiratory or heart problems should limit strenuous outdoor activity, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said. Ozone levels are often elevated after noon through early evening on hot, sunny days the health commissioner said in a statement.

The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.

Air Quality Forecasts are available on the DEC website.