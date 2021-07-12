Jamesport Fire Department’s Annual Firemen’s Bazaar and Carnival returns this month after a one-year hiatus during the pandemic.

The bazaar and carnival will run evenings from Tuesday, July 20 through Saturday July 24, with the Jamesport Fire Department Parade on Wednesday, July 21 and a special fireworks display on Saturday at 10:15 p.m..

The bazaar offers an assortment of rides for all ages, food and beverage vendors, games of chance, a gambling booth featuring gambling wheels, a dunk tank and lots of other activities.

A perennial North Fork favorite, the event draws crowds from throughout the region. Each year, the parade features fire departments from across the East End and beyond, showing off their trucks and antique apparatus, as well as emergency services vehicles and volunteers and community groups from around the Town of Riverhead.

The Riverhead Town Board last Wednesday approved the special event permit for this year’s bazaar, which is a fundraiser for the Jamesport Firemen’s Association.

RiverheadLOCAL photos from the July 2019 event:

File photos by Denise Civiletti