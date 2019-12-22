The Riverhead Police Department reports four arrests during an overnight enforcement effort by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s DWI Task Force last night.

Members of the Riverhead Police Department, New York State Police, Suffolk County Police and Southold Police conducted two sobriety checkpoints, along with targeted DWI enforcement, beginning on Saturday night into Sunday morning, throughout the Town of Riverhead, police said.

Police said the following people were arrested and charged during the enforcement period:

Hector E. Perez-Rodriguez, 32, of Riverhead, was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated;

Diane Nisler, 61, of Calverton was charged with Driving While Intoxicated;

Tiffany Hyatt, 29, of Middle Island, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated; and

Thomas R. Wolkwitz, 24, of Manorville, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated Alcohol/Drugs.

In addition to the arrests, a 91-year-old missing person that was the subject of a “silver alert” was located at a checkpoint in Calverton, police said. He was returned to his family in Amityville.

Enforcement details like the one last night are a continuing joint effort held throughout the year.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.