It’s a quiet time around town, as people recover from the holidays, which upended schedules for two full weeks. Schools reopen Monday and it’s back to business as usual.

A full moon rises in the sky on Friday. The January moon is known as the Wolf Moon, a name said to be attributed to Native Americans. Do wolves howl more in January? Apparently so. January is the start of their breeding season. Wolves howl to communicate with each other — and, contrary to popular lore, they don’t howl at the moon. Downs Farm Preserve in Southold will host a full moon hike on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Spice up the post-Yule Sundays with some mulled wine at Pindar Vineyards, which hosts “Mulled Wine and Cookies” every Sunday afternoon in January.

Mulled wine is warm, red wine spiced with cloves, cinnamon sticks, star anise, honey and orange slices. Some people add brandy as well. Sounds perfect for a cold winter night by the wood stove. I’ve never had mulled wine and I think it’s time.

There’s plenty of live music to enjoy at local vineyards today and next weekend too. And the Platters (“Only You,” “The Great Pretender,” “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes”) come to town with a performance at The Suffolk Theater on Saturday night. Check out the LOCAL events calendar for details.

If you’ve ever thought about beekeeping, here’s your chance to learn the basics: Talmage Farm Agway launches a lecture series in basic beekeeping this week. The six-session class, taught by master beekeeper Chris Kelly, will meet the second and fourth Wednesday of January, February and March. Details here. If you’ve got experience in beekeeping but want to increase your skills, there’s a lecture series for you too. The experienced beekeeping class starts Jan. 15 and meets on the first and third Wednesday of February and March and wraps up on April 1. Details here.

Public meetings

Monday, Jan. 6

Riverhead IDA board of directors, 5 p.m. (This meeting is listed on the Town Hall calendar but the IDA website does not have a 2020 meeting schedule posted yet.)

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Town Board, 2 p.m. ((No agenda has been published yet. No public hearings are scheduled.)

Riverhead Board of Education, 7 p.m. The school board will hold a public hearing on the proposed appropriation of 1,110,555 from the 2017 repair reserve fund to make repairs at the district’s schools. Details here. (No agenda has been published yet.)

Thursday Jan. 9

Town Board work session 10 a.m. (No agenda has been published yet.)

Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m. See agenda

In case you missed it

