Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man yesterday who reported being involved in an altercation in Riverhead Thursday.

Wayne Sapiane, 65, reported to police that he was struck on the head by an unknown white male in the area of West Main Street on Jan. 2, according to a police press release. Southampton Town and Riverhead Town police both responded to the incident.

Sapiane, who was undomiciled but living in Riverside, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, and later to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he died.

A determination regarding his cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, Suffolk police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.