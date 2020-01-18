Pulaski Street Elementary School students paid tribute to Wading River Boy Scout Andrew McMorris Wednesday by wearing red to school. Andrew was struck and killed by a drunk driver in September 2018 as he was hiking with his troop in Manorville.

The remembrance was led by several Boy Scouts who attend Pulaski Street. Boy Scout Liam Sherman, a fifth-grader, brought the idea to his teacher Stacy Hubbard.

Liam wrote a speech about his friend’s hopes, dreams and accomplishments, which he read to Pulaski students over the school’s PA system.

Liam and his classmates also made red ribbons for all students in the school to wear and placed red ribbons in and around the school in memory of Andrew.

The school plans to continue to honor Andrew’s memory by donating to the Andrew Rocks Fund, which raises money for causes in Andrew’s name. Funding will be provided through the school’s Tuesday Positive Shirt Day initiative, in which staff and students offer donations in exchange for wearing shirts with positive messages.

Photo caption: Students from Riverhead’s Pulaski Street Elementary School honored the memory of Shoreham-Wading River Boy Scout Andrew McMorris on Jan. 15.