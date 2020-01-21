First Congressional District Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) is one of eight Republican congressman named by President Trump to his impeachment defense team.

The White House made the announcement yesterday that eight members of the House of Representatives “will serve as part of his team working to combat this hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment.”

Also named to the defense team were representatives Doug Collins of Georgia, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Debbie Lesko of Arizona, Mark Meadows of North Carolina, John Ratcliffe of Texas and Elise Stefanik of New York. All have been loyal and outspoken allies of President Trump.

“Throughout this process, these members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives,” the White House statement said. “The president looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people.”

Zeldin has been a frequent defender of the president on cable television programs in recent months and has used social media to defend Trump and attack Democrats throughout the impeachment process.