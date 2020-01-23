The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Michael Benson, 16, who left Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch at 298 Middle Road at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Michael is described as a white male, 5’-6” tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and straight brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey sweatpants and carrying a red laundry bag.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.