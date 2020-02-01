Riverhead Town is conducting an online survey to get community input about the future of downtown Riverhead.

The survey asks residents about their concerns for the future of downtown Riverhead and solicits their opinions on a variety of topics, including architecture, building height and land uses, lighting, traffic and pedestrian safety, perceptions about personal safety and crime, public spaces, and the riverfront and the downtown’s greatest strengths, weaknesses and threats.

The 26-question anonymous survey will be used to inform planning decisions for future downtown development. The survey will close on Feb. 14.

The town’s consultants are holding a second community forum on the future of downtown on Thursday, Feb. 13. The forum will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Riverhead Senior and Human Resource Center, at 60 Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue. The town will conduct a second online survey after that.