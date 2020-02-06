A wrong-way driver on the Long Island Expressway narrowly escaped plunging off a bridge after crashing in Riverhead last night.

Riverhead and Suffolk County police received numerous reports of a wrong-way driver on the eastbound lanes of expressway at about 8:30 p.m.

The westbound driver entered the eastbound lanes of I-495 in Riverhead, lost control of his vehicle and crashed on a grassy median between exits 72 and 71, with the front end of his sedan hanging over a bridge abutment near River Road.

First responders used their bodies to stabilize the vehicle to prevent it from falling to the roadway below until ropes were set up to winch the car back onto solid ground. First responders used their bodies to stabilize the vehicle until it could be towed off the edge of the bridge abutment. Photo: Thomas Lambui

Riverhead Police, Riverhead Fire Department, Riverhad Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The elderly driver, reportedly suffering from a medical condition, was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center in unknown condition. Photo: Thomas Lambui Photo: Thomas Lambui Photo: Thomas Lambui