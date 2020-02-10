Here’s what’s going on this week in Riverhead.
The future of downtown Riverhead is the subject of a couple of events this week. The second downtown forum will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Riverhead Senior and Human Resource Center on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue. The town’s planning consultants will discuss the feedback they’ve gotten so far from various community stakeholders on what the future of downtown Riverhead should look like.
Have you taken the town’s online survey on this subject? The town is seeking input from all residents. Take the downtown survey here. The survey closes on Friday, Feb. 14.
Town officials will reveal some details of their plans for a town square on East Main Street, with adjacent development of a new location of Long Island Science Center, which is purchasing the building at 111 E. Main Street. Officials have called a press conference on Friday at 2 p.m. to describe their plans.
The annual Black History Month Celebration takes place at Riverhead High School on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public the event includes a review of important figures in black history, music, dance and vocal performances and guest speakers.
Public Meetings
Monday
Agricultural Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Tuesday
County legislature, 9:30 a.m., Hauppauge
Business Advisory Committee, 4 p.m., Town Hall
Board of Ethics, 5 p.m., Town Hall
Recreation Advisory Committee, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall
Farmland Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Thursday
Town board work session 10 a.m., Town Hall
Zoning Board of Appeals 6:30 p.m., Town Hall
Future of Downtown Forum, 6:30 p.m., Riverhead Senior & Human Resources Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue
Friday
Alternative Transportation Committee, 10:30 a.m., Town Hall
