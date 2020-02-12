Riverhead High School’s auto tech teams placed second and third in the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association’s state competition yesterday.

Adam McAlister and Nick Camarata, who won the Long Island championship last month, placed second in the state contest yesterday, earning them a $1,000 scholarship from the auto dealers association and scholarships from technical schools ranging from $5,000 to $7,500, depending on which school they choose to attend. Harvey Edwards and Shane Hampson, who placed third in the L.I. competition, also placed third at the state competition yesterday, are pictured with GNYADA vice chairman Oliver Brodlieb, (left), GNYADA chairwoman Jane Millman, who is an owner of Riverhead Dodge, their auto tech teacher Mike O’Hara and Mark Scheinberg, GNYADA president. Courtesy photo: Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association

Harvey Edwards and Shane Hampson, who placed third in the L.I. competition, placed third at the state competition yesterday. They took home a $500 scholarship from GNYADA and scholarships from $2,500 to $5,000 from technical schools.

The four boys study auto technology with teacher Mike O’Hara at the H.B Ward Technical Center in Riverhead.

First place honors yesterday went to a team from Rockland County BOCES, which will compete in the national championship contest in April.

The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association sponsors the regional and state competitions in New York to foster interest in the increasingly complex field of automotive technology and promote auto tech education. The organization says there are tens of thousands of auto tech jobs opening up in the coming years and skilled auto techs will continue to be in high demand.