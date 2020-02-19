Police are attempting to locate three 16-year-old girls who left Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch without permission last night.

The girls left the facility around 9:40 p.m. last night and were last seen getting into a white BMW in the vicinity of Sound Avenue and Osborn Avenue, according to a police press release.

No foul play is suspected, police said. They are believed to be in the Nassau County area at this time.

The following girls were reported missing:

– Vanessa D’Angelo, 16, is white, five foot three inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black leggings and teal-colored Jordan sneakers.

– Jocelyn Lentino, 16, is Hispanic, five foot four inches tall, with blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and light blue jeans.

– Nyeisha Dow, 16, is black, five foot six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and sneakers that are black, white and green.

Anyone with information relating to this matter should contact Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.