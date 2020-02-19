Vanessa D'Angelo, left, and Jocelyn Lentino, right, were reported missing from Timothy Hill Children's Ranch last night, along with Nyeisha Dow (picture not provided by police). Photos courtesy of Riverhead Police Department.

Police are attempting to locate three 16-year-old girls who left Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch without permission last night.

The girls left the facility around 9:40 p.m. last night and were last seen getting into a white BMW in the vicinity of Sound Avenue and Osborn Avenue, according to a police press release.

No foul play is suspected, police said. They are believed to be in the Nassau County area at this time.

The following girls were reported missing:

– Vanessa D’Angelo, 16, is white, five foot three inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black leggings and teal-colored Jordan sneakers.

– Jocelyn Lentino, 16, is Hispanic, five foot four inches tall, with blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and light blue jeans.

– Nyeisha Dow, 16, is black, five foot six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and sneakers that are black, white and green.

Anyone with information relating to this matter should contact Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.