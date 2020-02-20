Peconic Bay Medical Center’s School of Radiological Technology is accepting applications until March 2 for students to enter into their Fall 2020 semester.

Twelve students will be accepted to the 24-month program to learn about anatomy, imaging and interventional radiography. After completion of the program, students can work as radiologic technologists in emergency rooms, medical centers and private health care practices.

Students will also graduate with an introductory knowledge of mammography, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging. The introductory knowledge can later be used for specialization to become a mammography, CT, or MRI technologist.

“Our school is broadly recognized as the leading radiology program in Suffolk County and one of the best in the Northeast,” said Program Director Frank Zaleski.

The school, founded in 1967, recently celebrated its 50th graduating class of 12 students.

“We are especially proud to announce that these new graduates have already all been placed into excellent professional positions here on Long Island and we have a record of excellent placements for our students in various health care organizations throughout New York State and Long Island,” said Zaleski.

Applicants must have an associate’s degree from an accredited institution with a GPA above or equal to 2.3. (May 2020 graduates are welcome to apply.) Relevant academic transcripts must be submitted. Applications must be submitted by March 2 and all applicants must take an entrance exam.

For more information about steps of the application, costs and other requirements, go to the PBMC Medical Education page.

The school’s headquarters is at PBMC’s Entenmann Campus on West Second Street and clinical sites include PBMC, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson and Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. New expansions are planned for clinical rotations and include Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and Northwell Health radiology offices in Smithtown, Greenlawn, and Islip.

The program is developed from the American Society of Radiologic Technologists and is accredited by Joint Review Committee of Education in Radiological Technology. PBMC is partnered with S.U.N.Y. Empire State College and is licensed to operate with the N.Y.S. Department of Health.

