A pizza delivery man was punched in the face and robbed of the pizza he was delivering shortly after midnight today on East Main Street, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release.

Police were called to the area of 755 East Main Street at about 12:15 a.m. in response to a report of a robbery.

The victim told police that while he was making a pizza delivery, he was approached by three males in the roadway on East Main Street. When the victim requested payment for the delivery, the the suspects punched him in the face, took the pizza and fled westbound.

Riverhead Police Patrol Units and a K9 Officer responded to the scene and conducted a search for the subjects with negative results. The victim refused medical treatment.

Anyone with any information in this matter is requested to contact the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.