Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a man who was found dead with a gunshot wound in Aquebogue.

Riverhead Town Police responded to 45 Pine Ave. on March 8 at 10:24 p.m. to check on the welfare of the owner of the house, Lee Pedersen, who was found dead, Suffolk Police said in a press release issued late last night. An autopsy by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner determined Pedersen, 69, died of a gunshot wound.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

