Longtime Pulaski Street School principal David Densieski has put in his retirement papers.

A resolution accepting his retirement, effective June 30, on the Riverhead school board’s meeting agenda tonight.

Densieski was reassigned to the district office in November pending the outcome of a personnel investigation. He remains at the district office. Board members and the superintendent have declined to comment on the reason for the reassignment.

Pulaski orchestra teacher Christina Mercurio was also reassigned at the same time. She was reassigned to the pupil personnel services office, Superintendent Dr. Aurelia Henriquez said in November. Mercurio has since been transferred to Aquebogue Elementary School.

The district has not offered any additional information about the investigations, including whether they have been concluded.

Another retirement on tonight’s school board agenda is that of the director of pupil services, Eileen Manitta.

Manitta was named director of pupil personnel services effective July 1, 2018. She joined the Riverhead school district as assistant principal at the high school in 2011.

The school board tonight is expected to approve a memorandum of agreement with the Riverhead Administrators Association to provide a retirement incentive to employees with 20 years of service in the N.Y. State Retirement System and at least five years of service in the district. The incentive provides, in addition to other retirement benefits payable under the association’s collective bargaining agreement, for payment of 80% of accrued sick leave up to 222 days — instead of the 50% of accrued leave provided in the administrators association contract.

This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.