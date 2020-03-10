The Riverhead Town Senior Center will be closed through the end of the month.

Town officials decided to end congregate meals at the center to help protect seniors from coronavirus infection, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said this afternoon. Hegermiller is in charge emergency management services in Riverhead.

The town’s Meals on Wheels program will continue to operate, as will the town’s transportation programs for seniors. The town will provide curbside service of meals at the center on Shade Tree Lane, for seniors who are able to go there to pick them up. Meals on Wheels driver Tommy Lassandro prepares his deliveries in April 2014.

Photo: Denise Civiletti

Residents should call the senior center (631-722-4444) to arrange for Meals on Wheels, if they are not already subscribed to that program, or for curbside service.

Hegermiller said the town is following guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advises seniors 60 and older to stay out of crowded, enclosed locations.

People 60 and older are at increased risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Riverhead Senior Center staff will reach out to the center’s regular guests to check in on them, Hegermiller said.

“We will re-evaluate where things stand at the end of the month,” he said.

The center serves lunch to 50-60 people daily, the chief said.

Riverhead’s Meals on Wheels program delivers about 110 meals daily, Monday through Friday, he said.

The town also provides round-trip transportation to the senior center for about 35 people daily, to doctors’ appointments (5-10 people daily) and local supermarkets (10-15 people daily.)

Riverhead is diligently following protocols for disinfecting its fleet of senior program vehicles.

