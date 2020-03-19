The Riverhead Police Department has announced operational changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The changes are intended to limit person-to-person contact in an effort to keep both members of the police department and members of the public safe, Riverhead Police said in a statement. The changes will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

Any resident who is feeling ill should not go to police headquarters. They should instead call 911 and disclose all health concerns and symptoms so that officers can prepare and protect themselves and the community.

Police headquarters will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But people should not go to headquarters unless it is “critically necessary,” police said. There will be limited access to the headquarters lobby until further notice.

Anyone who needs to file a police report can do so by phone for the following types of incidents: harassing communications, lost property, criminal mischief, non-criminal property damage, minor motor vehicle crashes, identity theft and some larcenies. These can be reported by calling (631) 727-4500.

Please keep in mind the following changes while awaiting the assigned officer:

The department is experiencing high call volume and expects the need for our services to increase as the situation evolves. You may experience longer than normal wait times.

Officers have been directed to wear personal protective equipment-goggles, masks, gloves and protective gowns-in certain circumstances and to avoid entering buildings unless absolutely necessary. As such, you may be asked to meet the officer outside your home or business to report an incident.

Motor vehicle accident reports may also be obtained online (additional fees apply) as well as at the front desk of police headquarters or sent to an email address provided by the department.