Suffolk County is reporting 1,880 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus this afternoon, up 422 from the 1,458 cases reported yesterday afternoon.
There are currently 163 people hospitalized – an increase of 47 people over the number reported yesterday afternoon. Fifty of these are in an intensive care unit, according to data published by the county.
Suffolk County says 17 people confirmed to have been infected with the disease have died.
The town-by-town breakdown of cases reported through 2:30 p.m. today, drawn from 1,564 records available to Suffolk County at this time:
Islip – 359
Huntington – 310
Babylon – 249
Brookhaven – 250
Southold – 104
Smithtown – 111
Riverhead – 33
Southampton – 24
East Hampton – 12
Shelter Island – 2
Township not available — 110
Deaths reported by the county today include:
- A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital
- A female in her 80s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital
- A female in her 80s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital
- A female in her 70s with underlying health conditions who was in mandatory isolation at a local hospital
