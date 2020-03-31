The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Xiamari Diaz, 17, who went missing from a residence on Sound Avenue in Riverhead March 29.

She left the home with two other female residents at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The other two residents have since returned to the home.

Xiamari may have been headed to the Bronx, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release issued Monday night. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Xiamari is a 17 year old Hispanic female, 5’4”t all, 150 lbs., medium complexion, brown eyes, reddish/brown hair, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.