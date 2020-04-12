Damaging winds are in the forecast for Monday, the National Weather Service says.

South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected, according to the forecast.

A high-wind warning is in effect for the East End, as well as southern New London County in Connecticut.

The warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 [p.m. tomorrow.]

A storm warning is in effect for the eastern Long Island Sound.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service said in the warning statement. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches, the weather service said. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”