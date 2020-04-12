Damaging winds are in the forecast for Monday, the National Weather Service says.
South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected, according to the forecast.
A high-wind warning is in effect for the East End, as well as southern New London County in Connecticut.
The warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 [p.m. tomorrow.]
A storm warning is in effect for the eastern Long Island Sound.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service said in the warning statement. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches, the weather service said. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.