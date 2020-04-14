Nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths in Suffolk County have been residents in nursing homes or adult care facilities, according to new data published by New York State.

As of April 12, 236 residents in Suffolk nursing homes or adult care facilities died of COVID-19 — or 45.2% of 518 deaths of Suffolk residents as of that date.

Statewide, 2,438 nursing home and adult care facility residents have died as a result of coronavirus infections — 26% of all deaths in New York as of April 12.

There were 261 deaths of nursing home and adult care facility residents in Nassau County — 25% of the total number of fatalities there — during the same period (March 20 to April 12) according to the data.

In the five boroughs of New York City, 1,564 nursing home and adult care facility residents died of the disease in the same period — 25% of the total fatalities in New York City.

All told, nearly 85% of New York’s COVID deaths among nursing home/adult care facility residents were in New York City and Long Island.

The reported data include deaths of nursing home and adult care facility residents whether they died in the nursing/care facility or in a hospital.

Nursing home and adult care facility residents are accounting for a greater proportion of the daily deaths in New York State as the public health crisis continues, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today during his daily news briefing.

The elderly are especially vulnerable to developing severe disease from the deadly virus. More than 64% of New York’s COVID-19 fatalities have been age 70 and older, according to data published by the State Health Department.

State officials have declined to identify nursing homes where deaths occurred, citing privacy concerns. The state did not release separate data for nursing home fatalities until late yesterday when it was posted online.