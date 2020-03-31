Eight residents of Peconic Landing, a Greenport retirement community, have now died from coronavirus, Peconic Landing announced in a press release today.

Peconic Landing currently has 10 residents and 15 employees diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the press release. A Peconic Landing spokesperson did not respond to a request for total coronavirus infections among staff and residents to date.

The eighth victim died last night after he was hospitalized at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital for a week and a half with symptoms of COVID-19, according to the press release.

The man was 88 years old and a resident of Peconic Landing’s skilled nursing facility. He tested postitive for the virus two weeks ago on Tuesday, March 17, and was admitted to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on March 20, the press release said.

He also had pre-existing conditions, Peconic Landing said in its statement, which would make him especially vulnerable to serious illness from the virus.

“On behalf of the entire Peconic Landing family, we express our sincere condolences to those he leaves behing,” said Robert Syron, Peconic Landing presiddent and CEO.

Peconic Landing currently has 377 employees and is home to about 301 residents in both independent and assisted living environments.

