Marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will be allowed to open for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed, the governors of the three states announced in a joint statement issued last night.

Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed, and restaurant activity at these sites must be limited to take-out or delivery only, like anywhere else in the three states, the statement said.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“Aligning our polices in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyards,” he said.

Recreational boating in New York is an estimated $2 billion industry.

The marine industry is a critical sector of the Suffolk County economy. It employs more than 7,000 people and is estimated to have a $1.6 billion economic impact in Suffolk, according to the Suffolk County Marine Industry Revitalization Advisory Council. Suffolk has 980 miles of shoreline and more than 300 bodies of water.