Riverhead Town is coordinating a food distribution to the town’s food pantries and soup kitchen on Thursday.

With a $10,000 grant from the Donald and Barbara Zucker Family Foundation, the town will distribute shelf-stable food items and essentials to the food pantries and soup kitchen, Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced in a press release Friday.

The distribution is to assist local food pantries in restocking their shelves, Aguiar said. Residents in need of food are encouraged to contact any of the local food pantries after April 30 to obtain food, according to the press release.

The town is purchasing the items through a distributor and having them delivered to the Polonaise Park pavilion for distribution to the local pantries, Aguiar said. Town officials have reached out to all the food pantries operating in Riverhead to schedule pick-up times, she said.

“On behalf of myself and the entire town board, we thank the Zucker foundation for assisting our residents in this time of absolute need,” Aguiar said. “We also want to thank Polish Civic Association president Kay Davis and her members for offering the Polonaise Park pavilion.”

Food pantries operating in the Town of Riverhead:

Church of the Harvest

572 Raynor Avenue

Riverhead NY 11901

631-727-1977

Joseph’s Storehouse

24 Shade Tree Lane

Riverhead NY 11901

631722-4969

Open Arms Care Center

1018 Northville Turnpike

Riverhead NY 11901

631-727-6943

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

269 Main Road

Aquebogue NY 11931

631-722-4000

Peggy’s Pantry at St. John the Baptist

1488 North Country Road

Wading River NY 11792

Salvation Army

130 Osborn Avenue

Riverhead NY 11901

631-727-3338

St. Isidore Church

622 Pulaksi St

Riverhead NY 11901

631-727-2114

St. John the Evangelist Parish Outreach

546 St. John’s Place

Riverhead NY 11901

631-369-4601

Meals to go

Bread and More

First Congregational Church of Riverhead

103 First Street

Riverhead NY 11901

Distributes take-out meals Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 5:30 to 6 p.m.