Riverhead Town is coordinating a food distribution to the town’s food pantries and soup kitchen on Thursday.
With a $10,000 grant from the Donald and Barbara Zucker Family Foundation, the town will distribute shelf-stable food items and essentials to the food pantries and soup kitchen, Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced in a press release Friday.
The distribution is to assist local food pantries in restocking their shelves, Aguiar said. Residents in need of food are encouraged to contact any of the local food pantries after April 30 to obtain food, according to the press release.
The town is purchasing the items through a distributor and having them delivered to the Polonaise Park pavilion for distribution to the local pantries, Aguiar said. Town officials have reached out to all the food pantries operating in Riverhead to schedule pick-up times, she said.
“On behalf of myself and the entire town board, we thank the Zucker foundation for assisting our residents in this time of absolute need,” Aguiar said. “We also want to thank Polish Civic Association president Kay Davis and her members for offering the Polonaise Park pavilion.”
Food pantries operating in the Town of Riverhead:
Church of the Harvest
572 Raynor Avenue
Riverhead NY 11901
631-727-1977
Joseph’s Storehouse
24 Shade Tree Lane
Riverhead NY 11901
631722-4969
Open Arms Care Center
1018 Northville Turnpike
Riverhead NY 11901
631-727-6943
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
269 Main Road
Aquebogue NY 11931
631-722-4000
Peggy’s Pantry at St. John the Baptist
1488 North Country Road
Wading River NY 11792
Salvation Army
130 Osborn Avenue
Riverhead NY 11901
631-727-3338
St. Isidore Church
622 Pulaksi St
Riverhead NY 11901
631-727-2114
St. John the Evangelist Parish Outreach
546 St. John’s Place
Riverhead NY 11901
631-369-4601
Meals to go
Bread and More
First Congregational Church of Riverhead
103 First Street
Riverhead NY 11901
Distributes take-out meals Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 5:30 to 6 p.m.
