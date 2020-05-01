The Riverhead Central School District athletic department is asking the local community to “Turn the Lights On” at 20:20 (8:20 p.m.) to pay tribute to Riverhead High School senior athletes.
“We ask that every family and business in the Riverhead School District to recognize our senior athletes by flickering their lights on and off and by making as much noise as possible by yelling, ringing cow bells, blowing air horns, or honking car horns, so the athletes can feel the love of the community,” the school district posted on its Facebook page.
The coronavirus pandemic has canceled school classes, activities and the spring sports season.
School districts across the island are participating in tonight’s tribute, turning on stadium lights and asking community members to turn their lights on from 8:20 to 8:40 p.m. to honor to high school senior athletes.
