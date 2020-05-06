Paul A. Kapustka of Cutchogue died on April 29, 2020. He was 61 years old.

He was born on June 1, 1958 in Greenport to Eugenia B. (Sawicki) and Walter A. Kapuskta. He was raised on the North Fork and graduated from Southold High School.

He was a former volunteer of the Cutchogue Fire Department. He worked for the Southold Town Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator for 14 years. He was also a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama RC Church in Cutchogue.

He was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ingrid (Reunis), son Dylan of Cutchogue and siblings Joan Rempe (Gary) of Southold and Steven of Southold.

Graveside services were held at Sacred Heart RC Cemetery in Cutchogue officiated by Father Stan Wadowski.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, New York 11935 or Kanas Center for Hospice Care, c/o East End Hospice, Post Office Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978-7048, would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.