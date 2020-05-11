There are nine candidates for three open seats on the Riverhead Board of Education — and board president Greg Meyer is not among them.

Meyer, a four-term incumbent, is the only one of three incumbents who did not file a nomination today. Christopher Dorr and Therese Zuhoski are seeking re-election.

Also running for the school board are former board members Ann Cotten-DeGrasse, Angela DeVito and Amelia Lantz.

Greg Fischer, who has run several unsuccessful campaigns for school board in the past, is also running in this year’s race. Fischer is simultaneously seeking the Democratic nomination for the First Congressional District in a June 23 primary.

Running for a school board position for the first time in Riverhead area Ryan Gregor, Virginia Healy and Stephanie Ranghelli.

This year’s election, postponed from May 20 to June 9, will be conducted entirely by mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus crisis, pursuant to an executive order of the governor. The executive order also dispensed with the requirement for candidates to collect signatures on nominating petitions. Anyone interested in running need only file a nomination form with the district by 5 p.m. today by postal mail, fax or email.

The current school board has not yet adopted a proposed budget but is expected to take it up at its regular meeting tomorrow at 4:30 p.m., which will be livestreamed on YouTube. The district has scheduled a budget hearing, which will be held virtually on May 26 at 4 p.m.