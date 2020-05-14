The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing runaway from the Timothy Hill Alternative Living Facility on Middle Road.

Police said Sam Farid, a 17-year-old male resident of the facility, left the residence on foot on May 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m. without permission to do so.

Sam is described as a black male, 6′-1″ tall, 230 pounds, medium complexion, brown curly hair, brown eyes, with a light beard. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, green sweat pants and carrying a black back pack.

No foul play is reportedly involved in this matter, police said.

Anyone who comes in contact with Sam is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.