The Riverhead yard waste facility will resume operation Tuesday.

Permits for the 2020 season are required and will be available for purchase beginning tomorrow. Permit fees are $15 for a one-day pass and $50 for a full year. Permits may be purchased by Riverhead Town residents only.

Permit holders can drop off yard waste on an odd/even basis, with the last digit of the yard waste permit number determining whether the permit holder can use the facility on odd- or even-numbered days.

All loose yard waste, including grass clippings, will be accepted. Yard waste cannot be bagged. No commercial landscapers, dump trailers, dump trucks, dual axis trailers or land-clearing debris (commercial or residential) will be accepted.

The yard waste facility is located on Youngs Avenue in Calverton. It will be open from Tuesday, May 26 through Monday, June 8 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9 and 10. Then it will resume its normal schedule: Thursday through Monday, except holidays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Since Riverhead Town Hall is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 emergency, yard waste permits will be sold at the Recreation Department office at Stotzky Park, 55 Columbus Avenue, Riverhead. (Cash or check only.) Permits will be sold from Wednesday, May 20 through Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, May 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and from June 1 until further notice from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.