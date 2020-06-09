Two more teenage boys have been reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Melvin Daniels, 14, 5’9″ tall, 250 pounds, last seen wearing black sweatpants and black shirt, and Tyrelle Wilson, 15, 5’5″ tall, 120 pounds, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue and white Michael Jordan sneakers were reported missing from the ranch yesterday, according to a police press release issued this afternoon.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with any information on these two runaways is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 312. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.

Jordan Spraker, who was reported missing from the ranch on June 5, has been located unharmed in Schenectady, New York, police said today.

On June 3, Riverhead police reported two other missing teens, Kleven Valle, 15, and Elijah Little, 18, who were last seen leaving the ranch together on May 31 at 4:30 p.m. Police have not updated that report, but reissued it Sunday afternoon.