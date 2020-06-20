A new brewery has opened its doors in downtown Riverhead.

Tradewinds Brewing is located on West Main Street, next to Diggers Ales & Eats at the former site of Crooked Ladder Brewery, which closed last year.

Tradewinds’ director of operations is Duffy Griffiths, the original brewer at Crooked Ladder. A brewer since 1996, Griffiths comes to the new brewery after a four-year stint as director of brewing operations at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. Duffy Griffith canning beer at downtown Riverhead’s newest microbrewery, Tradewinds. Photo: Peter Blasl

The tasting room opened for the first time yesterday, for takeout sales. It will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow and will reopen on Thursday. At that point, the Long Island region will have already entered Phase Three of the New York Forward reopening plan, according to officials. That will allow on-premises consumption in brewery and winery tasting rooms, bars and restaurants. Currently, in Phase Two, they can be open for takeout and outdoor dining only.

Tradewinds is now brewing five beers: New Guy!, an IPA, Breaking Tide, a double IPA, Lilly, a light lager, No Paddle, a pilsner — “like up a creek without a paddle,” Griffith quips — Alsatian, a Hefeweizen.

Tradewinds is owned by Griffiths’ wife, Wendy, and the couple’s friend, chef Kristi Macdonald.

The new microbrewery is located at 70 West Main Street in Riverhead. Photo: Peter Blasl