The Riverhead CAP 2020 sticker campaign is underway and this year’s slogan is “Congratulations Class of 2020. Live Your Best Life: Celebrate Sober.”

Local businesses can put the free stickers on to-go containers to encourage students to celebrate graduation safely and avoid underage drinking and drug use.

“Young people are inundated with media, advertisements, music, and messages that glamorize substance use and encourage risky behavior,” said Community Prevention Specialist, Cynthia Redmond. “We want to remind kids that they have the power to make healthy choices and that living a substance-free lifestyle will help them to be successful.”

Young people might turn to substances during the COVID pandemic to deal with feelings of boredom, anxiety or depression, but these substances can compound these feelings said Redmond.

Businesses who are interested in participating in the campaign are asked to contact Cynthia Redmond at [email protected] to order free stickers.