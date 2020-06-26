Town beaches will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning tomorrow. Lifeguards and beach attendants will be on duty during those hours.

Playgrounds and bathrooms will also open tomorrow for the first time this season. Playgrounds at town parks and beaches have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Face coverings and social distancing rules remain in effect at all town beaches and parks, in accordance with CDC guidelines and New York State orders.

Beach parking permits are required for parking in beach parking lots and designated permit-only parking lots. For more information visit the town recreation department website.

Other town recreation facilities that are open to the public include town dog parks, the EPCAL recreation trail, tennis courts and town parks and open space areas.

Still closed, pursuant to emergency order: baseball, softball and soccer fields; basketball courts; the skate park; hockey rink; and all concessions remain closed.