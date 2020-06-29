Suffolk County Jail will allow visitations to resume next week at correctional facilities in Riverhead and Yaphank, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Visitations have been suspended since the end of March as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus in correctional facilities. After more than three months, visitations will begin again on Tuesday, June 30 — with several restrictions still in place.

Visits will be non-contact only and limited to 30 minutes. They must also be scheduled in advance, with no walk-ins allowed.

All visitors will be subject to a temperature screening upon entry and must wear a face covering at all times. They must not have any COVID-19 symptoms or have had any potential exposure to the virus.

Visitors from multiple households will not be permitted to visit an inmate at the same time.

To make a visitation appointment, call the Riverhead Jail at 631-852-1893 or the Yaphank Jail at 631-852-1894.

