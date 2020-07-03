Counterfeit oxycodone pills that are actually fentanyl are circulating in the illegal narcotics market in Suffolk County, Suffolk Police warned today.

The counterfeit pills bear the markings of 30 mg oxycodone and may not be distinguishable from authentic prescription oxycodone, police said.

Fentanyl is a Schedule II opioid analgesic that is up to 1,000 times more potent than morphine. Ingestion of fentanyl may result in overdose and death, police said in a press release this afternoon.

During recent narcotics investigations, detectives seized pills purported to be oxycodone that were actually fentanyl, according to the release.

The Suffolk County Police Department is committed to bringing to justice the dealers who destroy not only the lives of the addicted but of their families as well, police said.

To report drug activity anonymously, call 631-852-NARC.