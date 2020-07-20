(Updated- 11: 15 a.m.) A heat advisory and an air quality health advisory are in effect again today for Long Island.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s with 100% humidity, creating heat index values of up to 101 across the North Fork and higher in western Suffolk, Nassau and New York City.

Today’s Air Quality Index is expected to reach 101 (for ozone) on Long Island, a level considered unhealthy for young children and people with respiratory conditions, such as asthma. All people should consider limiting strenuous outdoor work and vigorous exercise, the New York State health department said in a press release.

The UV index will be very high at 9. Be sure to take steps to reduce sun exposure — hats, shirts, sunscreen of at least SPF 30 — to avoid skin damage.

Lifeguards will be on duty at Riverhead Town beaches until 7 p.m. today.