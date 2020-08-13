An argument between two men on Old Quogue Road in Riverside turned violent Sunday night, with one man repeatedly striking the other with a machete, according to Southampton Town Police.
The victim, whom police did not identify, sustained injuries described by police as severe and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. Police did not provide any information about his condition.
Velasquez-Estrada, 33, of Riverhead, was charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
