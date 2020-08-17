Riverhead Central School District is hosting a series of Zoom meetings with parents this week about the district’s re-entry plan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated every school district hold at least three community meetings with parents by Aug. 21.

Cuomo has stressed that school reopening must be a collaborative effort among districts, parents and teachers.

“If the teachers don’t come back, you don’t have a school. If the parents don’t send their students, you don’t have a school,” Cuomo said today. “You have to make sure the parents and the teachers are comfortable and confident with it.”

The Riverhead school district is having one parent meeting for each of its school buildings, and two general parent information meetings — one in English and one in Spanish.

The meeting schedule, plus Zoom meeting links, are posted on the district website.

Meetings for parents of students at Phillips and Riley will be held tomorrow at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.

Meetings will be held on Wednesday for parents of students at the middle school (10 a.m.), high school (12 noon), Roanoke (4 p.m.) and Pulaski (6 p.m.).

A meeting for parents of Aquebogue students will be held Thursday at 4 p.m.

General parent information meetings will be held on Tuesday (Spanish) and Thursday (English) at 7 p.m.

Riverhead devised a hybrid plan for in-person and remote instruction. See prior story.