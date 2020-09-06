Active-duty Air Force service members who live on Long Island are now eligible for child care tuition assistance from the Department of Defense, Rep. Lee Zeldin announced on Friday.

The U.S. Air Force has designated Long Island a high-cost area, allowing active-duty Air Force service members to receive child care tuition assistance from the Department of Defense for use at approved local child care providers, Zeldin said in a press release.

Zeldin said the designation came as a result of a request by his office for the Department of Defense to reassess its cost of living determination for the First Congressional District, home to the Gabreski Air National Guard base in Westhampton.

“Long Island is one of the most beautiful places in America to call home, but it also boasts one of the highest costs of living in the country,” Zeldin said.

“Long Island’s active-duty service members, especially those serving at Gabreski Air National Guard Base, put their lives on the line to protect us. They deserve access to each and every benefit they have earned, and ensuring they have this child care assistance will make living in the Long Island communities they serve a little easier,” the congressman said.

Zeldin (R-Shirley) is an Army veteran who serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve.